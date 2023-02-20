Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales had 18 points, Rori Harmon scored 16 and Khadija Faye added a double-double to power No. 17 Texas to a 74-48 romp over West Virginia. Gonzales made half of her six 3-pointers and all seven of her free throws for the Longhorns (21-7, 12-3 Big 12 Conference). Harmon sank 10 of 12 fouls shots and added six rebounds and six assists. Faye finished with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 11 rebounds. Ja’Haiya Quinerly had 16 points before fouling out to pace the Mountaineers (16-9, 7-7). Madisen Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored 12. Jayla Hemingway pitched in with nine points and seven rebounds. Faye scored 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, to lead Texas to a 25-14 lead after one quarter.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 23 points, Liz Scott had a double-double, and No. 15 Oklahoma held off Kansas 86-80. A free throw by Zakiyah Franklin drew Kansas within 82-80 with 3:12 remaining. Neither team would score another field goal as Kansas missed its last nine shots and Oklahoma’s last field goal came with 5:12 remaining. Williams made two free throws with 37 seconds left and Ana Llanusa added two more with nine seconds left to wrap up Oklahoma’s sixth consecutive victory. Scott had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners. She and Williams were two of five players in double-figures scoring for Oklahoma. Franklin led Kansas with a career-high 30 points.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — DaJuan Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half as No. 5 Kansas stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit and beat No. 9 Baylor 87-71. The Jayhawks outscored the Bears 55-26 in the second half. Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 21 points and 13 rebounds. KJ Adams added 17 points and Gradey Dick had 16. The Jayhawks are tied with Texas for the top spot in the Big 12 Conference. The Longhorns beat Oklahoma 85-83 in overtime earlier Saturday. Baylor got nearly all of its scoring from its three-guard combo of Adam Flagler (22 points) Keyonte George (20 points) and LJ Cryer (15 points). The rest of the team combined to score just 14 points.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell hit a 3-pointer from near midcourt with 2:42 remaining to help boost No. 12 Kansas State to a 61-55 win over No. 19 Iowa State. Nowell finished with 20 points and Keyontae Johnson added 15. Aljaz Kunc led Iowa State with 15 points. The Cyclones played without their 3-point leader Caleb Grill. The win moved the Wildcats into a tie with the Cyclones in the Big 12 standings heading into the final four games of the season.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and overtime, and No. 6 Texas held off Oklahoma 85-83. Rice’s fourth 3-pointer of the game gave Texas an 84-77 lead with 2:26 left in overtime. Oklahoma had a chance to tie or win when Texas’ Tyrese Hunter missed one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left. But Sam Godwin missed a shot from near the rim, and Texas extended its winning streak against Oklahoma to five games. Marcus Carr added 17 points for Texas. Grant Sherfield led Oklahoma with 18 points.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 27 points and No. 22 Iowa State got double-digit scoring from all five starters, defeating Baylor 81-77 in double overtime. Lexi Donarski hit a jumper and Joens added a 3-pointer to put Iowa State up 76-71 in the second OT. In the final minute, first Jaden Owens and then Ja’Mee Asberry scored to get Baylor within 78-77 with 10 seconds left. Joens was fouled and made both free throws with nine seconds left. Her steal with seven seconds left, followed by her made free throw, sealed the win. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead three Baylor players who had double-doubles.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. had 15 points in his first game in three weeks, five other TCU players also scored in double figures and the 22nd-ranked Horned Frogs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 100-75 win over Oklahoma State. The 18-9 Frogs had lost five of six games. That stretch began with a loss Jan. 28 at Mississippi State, the game in which Miles hyperextended his right knee in the opening four minutes. Emanuel Miller had 18 points to lead TCU, which shot a season-high 68.4% from the field. Damion Baugh had 16 points with 11 assists. Bryce Thompson had 18 points and John-Michael White 15 for the 16-11 Cowboys.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jaylon Tyson had a career-high 27 points and Fardaws Aimaq scored Texas Tech’s last eight points in leading the Red Raiders to a 78-72 win over West Virginia. The Raiders have won three straight including wins over No. 6 Texas and No. 12 Kansas State. The Mountaineers lost their third straight. Aimaq had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Pop Isaacs returned after a six-game absence to score 15. Erik Stevenson scored 27 points and made 6 of 14 3-point attempts for West Virginia. Kedrian Johnson added 20 points.