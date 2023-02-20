Open in App
Dayton, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Metro Library continues to celebrate Black History month with new events

By WHIO Staff,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169lhl_0ktEPIuz00

The Dayton Metro Library is set to host more programs across the Miami Valley to continue celebrating Black History Month.

The events will take place at the West branch, Burkhart branch, Brookville branch, Northwest branch, and Wilmington-Stroop branch, according to a press release from the library.

>> Black history class revised by College Board amid criticism

West Branch Library Event:

  • February 20: “The Black History Mystery” event will allow participants to pick up a clue from the ‘Ask Me Desk’ in the Children’s Area to solve a mystery and win a small prize.

Burkhart Branch Event:

  • February 21: “Mother Goose on the Loose Storytime: Black History Month Edition” from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. invites caregivers and infants to hear stories by and about African Americans in this award-winning early literacy program.

Brookville Branch Event:

  • February 21: “History Buff Book Club” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. adults are welcome to register to participate in a book club focusing on the 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead.

Northwest Branch Event:

  • February 22: “African American Bingo” from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wilmington-Stroop Branch Event:

  • February 23: “African American Heritage Trivia for the Whole Family” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the event visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Programs or call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937.463.2665.

More Black History Month programs and events can be found by visiting DaytonMetroLibrary.org/BlackCulture .

