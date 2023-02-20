Dayton Metro Library continues to celebrate Black History month with new events

February 20: “The Black History Mystery” event will allow participants to pick up a clue from the ‘Ask Me Desk’ in the Children’s Area to solve a mystery and win a small prize.
Burkhart Branch Event:
February 21: “Mother Goose on the Loose Storytime: Black History Month Edition” from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. invites caregivers and infants to hear stories by and about African Americans in this award-winning early literacy program.
Brookville Branch Event:
February 21: “History Buff Book Club” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. adults are welcome to register to participate in a book club focusing on the 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead.
Northwest Branch Event:
February 22: “African American Bingo” from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Wilmington-Stroop Branch Event:
February 23: “African American Heritage Trivia for the Whole Family” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
