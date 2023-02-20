crossroadstoday.com

As residents near the toxic train wreck in Ohio worry about rashes, sore throats and nausea, the state sets up a health clinic By Nouran Salahieh, CNN, 12 days ago

While officials have repeatedly sought to assure residents that the water and air in East Palestine, Ohio, are safe after the derailment... ...