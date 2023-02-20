Got a big idea for the Classic Center Arena? Public art applications are now open.

The Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County recently issued a call for professional artists to submit qualifications for three public art projects for the Classic Center Arena.

ACCGov is seeking large-scale public art for the exterior pedestrian plaza, exterior wall and interior entryway, and the selected artists will work with government staff to create sculptures, murals and wall-mounted artwork.

Classic City Arena is anticipated to include a 5,500-seat public assembly facility space with an elevated plaza that connects to Foundry Street. The project will feature athletic courts, concert space, locker rooms, an ice hockey floor, 26 private suites and more.

The arena, which is part of a larger plan to develop an entertainment district that will include hotels, restaurants and other amenities, was previously expected to open this November. Construction now is expected to conclude next year.

For the arena's exterior plaza, the public art project will be a three-dimensional immersive artwork of landmark size that is viewable from multiple vantage points. The $200,000 budget will include, but is not limited to, design, materials, fabrication, insurance, engineer’s approval, travel, installation and artist’s fees.

For the exterior wall of the arena, a suitable public art installation would be a two- or three-dimensional, two-story, wall-mounted artwork of landmark scale viewable from multiple vantage points. The all-inclusive budget for this site is set at $70,000.

The third site will be a large-scale mural or mosaic that celebrates Georgia's music history. The art will be located in the interior entryway of the arena and is budgeted at $50,000.

The call for public art is open to professional artists, or team, 18 years and older who are legal residents of and reside in the United States. Previous experience working with public art projects and community government are preferred. A press release sent to the Banner-Herald stated that the ACCGov "strongly encourages people of color, women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, people with disabilities, people from working-class backgrounds, and others from historically and currently marginalized communities that are not well represented or misrepresented within our society to apply."

The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. Apr. 7. Forms and detailed information about the sites can be found at accgov.com/4161/Athens-Cultural-Affairs-Commission. For more information, email the Athens-Clarke County Public Art Coordinator at tatiana.veneruso@accgov.com.