United Local scholarship breakfast set Feb. 25

Don’t miss student artwork on display Saturday at United Community Scholarship Foundation’s annual EGG-stravaganza breakfast.

The all-you-can-eat breakfast will run 7 a.m. to noon at United Local High School. Food will include cook-to-order omelets, with a choice of ham, bacon, cheese, onion, mushrooms and green peppers; fruit crepes and doughnuts. Hot and cold beverages are included.

United Elementary students created table placemats for the breakfast. Grade-level placemats were selected as “best in class” and will be on display for viewing at the breakfast.

All of the placemats created by elementary students will be used on tables throughout the breakfast.

The cost breakfast is $10 for adults; $6 for ages 4 to 12; and free for those younger than 4. Proceeds will benefit the United Community Scholarship Foundation, which awarded more than $18,000 in scholarships to United Local graduates last year.