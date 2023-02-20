Missing Bowie HS student, 15, possibly crossed border into Juarez on Valentine’s Day

The Bowie student has a large dark mole on her right hand and wears dental braces. She has long hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black vinyl pants, a black blouse with a logo, a red jacket, and colored sneakers.
Anyone who sees Uruchurtu should call 911 or 089 to remain anonymous in Juarez.
On Friday, Mexican state officials issued a bulletin for Rafael Gabriel Gonzalez Velazquez, a 16-year-old boy from Juarez, also reported missing on Feb. 14.
Investigators say Gonzalez Velazquez has tattoos on his left arm, including a snake, an alien face, and numbers, 1943. Investigators say he had on blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and white sneakers.
Human rights activists say more than 100,000 people in Mexico are missing after being targeted by criminals
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0