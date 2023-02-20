Girl Scouts cookie sales

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Girl Scout cookie season is here and Central Texans love buying their favorite treats.

Local Girl Scouts saw a brief halt during the ice storm, but are on the right track to hitting their goals.

The Girl Scout cookie program is so much more than dessert, cookie sales help girls learn about STEM, Entrepreneurship, the outdoors and overall life skills. Sales also open up the door for girls to experience new adventures and learn.

The Girl Scout cookie program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. It teaches real life lessons and leadership skills.

Girl Scout mom Savanna Humphrey has seen a lot of growth in her daughter as well as other girls in the program.

“Working outside of the stores it gives them that real life interaction with people that they really just don’t know. I’ve seen some girls blossom from being very very shy to very open… I’ve seen them sell (a lot of) cookies too.”

The entrepreneurial spirit of Girls Scouts teaches them goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Humphrey’s daughter exceeded her personal goal of 800 boxes, selling 1,000 boxes so far.

Cookie sales have extended to March 5th due to the recent ice storm.

