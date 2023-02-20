KLST Teacher of the Week: Belinda Bugarin

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This week’s KLST Teacher of the Week teaches Concho Valley second graders.

Belinda Bugarin teaches elementary students at San Angelo’s Cornerstone Christian School. She has spent the last two of her four teaching years at Cornerstone. She tells us that one of her main goals is to give her students confidence.

“I just want them to know that they are loved, always,” said Bugarin

