San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Teacher of the Week: Belinda Bugarin

By Chad Miller,

12 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This week’s KLST Teacher of the Week teaches Concho Valley second graders.

Belinda Bugarin teaches elementary students at San Angelo’s Cornerstone Christian School. She has spent the last two of her four teaching years at Cornerstone. She tells us that one of her main goals is to give her students confidence.

“I just want them to know that they are loved, always,” said Bugarin

If you know a teacher who you think should be considered for KLST Teacher of the Week, let us know by filling out the form on our website.

