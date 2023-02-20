Open in App
Shreveport, LA
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Krewe of Highland brings the party to Shreveport

By Christa Swanson,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAkHz_0ktDt2sj00

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Crowds gathered throughout Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood Sunday to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Performers, colorful costumes, and of course, lots of throws filled the streets as the Krewe of Highland parade made its way through the neighborhood.

The Krewe of Highland is well known for its unusual throws, like rubber chickens, hot dogs and ramen packages. Homemade floats and marching bands lined up to bring the party and “Go Greek”.

Krewe of Gemini rolls out with fanfare and fun

“People say that they come to the Krewe of Highland parade to catch a hot dog. The initial ambiguity and mischievous behavior of Jeff Clark’s Animal House antics earned him the title of King of Highland for Highland VII.”

Krewe of Highland Founder Matthew Linn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qygp_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSfIT_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bp8Z3_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REqhB_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAZts_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCn1Y_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGz3e_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdhYo_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7wHh_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtUcT_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4Kbd_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tseou_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7Qt7_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IC7Y6_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyDpg_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVeWL_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bp5JU_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3eBO_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjuAc_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oWJr_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYit9_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqyV6_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIAFV_0ktDt2sj00
Krewe of Highland Parade 2023 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy