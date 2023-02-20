Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Stands Tall On U.K. Chart

Nothing can crush “Flowers” (via Columbia) in the U.K. , as Miley Cyrus ’ track becomes the longest-reigning No. 1 single of 2023 so far.

The U.S. pop singer enters a fifth consecutive week atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart with “Flowers,” powered by 8.5 million streams across the cycle. That’s more than enough streams to lead all singles in that format for a fifth straight week.

“Flowers” is easily Miley’s biggest chart hit in the U.K., beating the single-week runs for her previous leaders “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” both from 2013.

After nabbing her first-ever U.K. top 10 spot earlier in the month, PinkPantheress pounces once more with “Boy’s a liar” (Warner Records), up 8-3 in its ninth week on the chart. It’s the third top 40 appearance for the British singer, songwriter and producer, and it’s helped up by a remix featuring rising U.S. rapper Ice Spice.

Linkin Park locks the highest new entry on the latest chart, published Feb. 17, with “Lost,” a previously unreleased track which features vocals from the band’s late leader singer Chester Bennington.

The nu-metal favorites bow at No. 18, for their first U.K. top 20 appearance in 14 years. “Lost” is one of six unreleased songs on Meteora 20 , the 20th anniversary edition of their sophomore album. Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition will be released through Warner Records on April 7.

Further down the list, London rapper Strandz scores his first U.K. top 40 as “Us Against The World” (Relentless) jumps 42-27, while countryman Central Cee snags his 16 th top 40 appearance with “Me & You” (Central Cee), new at No. 31.

Close behind is Brighton, England alternative-pop act Lovejoy with “Call Me What You Like” (Anvil Cat). It’s new at No. 32 for Lovejoy’s first top 40 appearance.

Finally, the Feb. 12 Brit Awards has juiced-up the chart performance of several winners, performers and nominees.

Among the beneficiaries is George Ezra “Green Green Grass” (Columbia), which lifts 19-14 after it was shortlisted for song of the year, eventually losing out to Harry Styles ’ “As It Was” (Columbia), up 34-7 on the latest survey. Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi ’s “Forget Me” (Vertigo), which the Scotsman performed on the night, is up 44-37.