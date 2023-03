rockydailynews.com

Renovator hosts ‘Rico to the Rescue,’ a HGTV show based in Denver By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed, 12 days ago

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed, 12 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) – A local builder is getting national attention for his show on the Home and Garden Network, better known as HGTV. Rico Leon ...