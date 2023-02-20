AM Prep-Cooler Copy

CRITICS REJECT CHANGES TO ROALD DAHL BOOKS AS CENSORSHIP

LONDON (AP) - Critics are accusing the British publisher of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s books of censorship after it removed colorful language from works such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda” to make them more acceptable to modern readers. A review of new editions of Dahl’s books now available in bookstores shows that some passages relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were altered. Augustus Gloop, Charlie’s gluttonous antagonist in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” is no longer “enormously fat,” just “enormous.” The changes made by Puffin Books, a division of Penguin Random House, were first reported by Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper.

BIRD FLU COSTS PILE UP AS OUTBREAK ENTERS SECOND YEAR

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the government roughly $661 million and added to consumers’ pain at the grocery store as officials slaughtered more than 58 million birds to help limit the spread of the virus. The farmers who raise chickens and turkeys have also easily lost more than $1 billion but no one has calculated the total cost to the industry yet. The bad news is that with the outbreak entering its second year and the spring migratory season looming, there is no end in sight. And farmers may not be able to do much more than they are already doing to keep the virus off their farms.

FBI RECORDS DEEPEN MYSTERY OF DIG FOR CIVIL WAR-ERA GOLD

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) - Under court order, the FBI has released a trove of photos, videos, maps and other documents involving its secretive search for Civil War-era gold. The FBI excavated a remote site in Dents Run, Pennsylvania, in 2018 after sophisticated testing suggested tons of gold might be buried there. The government says the dig came up empty, but a treasure hunter believes otherwise. Dennis Parada fought for the release of FBI records on the dig. He’s now gone to federal court to accuse the FBI of distorting key evidence and improperly withholding records. The FBI defends its handling of the records.

GHANA SOCCER PLAYER CHRISTIAN ATSU DIES IN TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

UNDATED (A) — Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkey. He was 31. His manager said Saturday that search teams recovered Atsu’s body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province. Atsu joined Turkish club Hatayspor in September. Antakya, the city where Hatayspor is based, is in the southern region of Turkey hardest hit by the earthquake. The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake on Feb. 6 in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria passed 43,000 on Friday.