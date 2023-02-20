AM Prep-Cyber Corner

META TESTING NEW SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE FOR VERIFIED ACCOUNTS

UNDATED (AP) - Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday. Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon. For $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give the account a blue badge. Previously, Meta’s blue badges were free and were reserved for notable public figures or businesses.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR TWITTER ACCOUNT SECURE — WITHOUT PAYING

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Twitter has given users an ultimatum. If they don’t subscribe to a new premium service, they’ll lose a popular account security feature. As of March 19, users won’t be able to secure their accounts via text message two-factor authentication unless they pay $8 a month to subscribe to Twitter Blue. Users who don’t subscribe will be locked out of their accounts until they remove the security feature. Alternate options for securing your account include authenticator apps or security keys. New owner Elon Musk has been trying to find ways to maximize profits at the company and Twitter Blue is one of them.

PLAYSTATION INTRODUCES VR2 HEADSET

UNDATED (AP) - The big news in games this month is the arrival of Sony’s PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset. It’s pricey at $550 and you need a PlayStation 5 to use it, but there will be a healthy software lineup ready for launch. The marquee title is Horizon: Call of the Mountain, which allows the player to climb mountains and hunt cyborgs in the franchise’s lively, postapocalyptic setting. Owners of the racing game Gran Turismo 7 and the horror epic Resident Evil Village will be able to download free VR versions, and there are dozens of other games — some new, some old — in the pipeline. You can begin exploring Sony’s updated take on the metaverse on Wednesday.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER RETURNS WITH SEQUEL

UNDATED (AP) - Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler drew some flak for its goofy name when it debuted in 2018, but it found a big enough audience to warrant a sequel. Like its predecessor, Octopath Traveler II tells eight separate stories of eight intrepid adventurers — a warrior, a thief, a merchant, a cleric, a dancer, a hunter, a scholar and an apothecary — as they explore a magical land. And if the formula holds true, they’ll team up at the end to fight off some world-threatening cataclysm. With its retro, semi-2D pixel art, it’s bound to appeal to admirers of old-school Japanese role-playing games. The journeys begin Friday on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5/4 and PC.