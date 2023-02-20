Perquimans Chamber to host Dog Festival April 1

Believe your Fido is the cutest, smartest and best behaved dog around?

You and Fido can find out if that’s true at the first-ever Dog Festival in Perquimans County on April 1.

Vendor and sponsorship registration is now underway for the event sponsored by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce.

The festival, which will feature various dog contests, each with prizes, is a fundraiser for the Chamber, AWARE, the Tri-County Animal Shelter, and the SPCA of Elizabeth City.

Besides, of course, dogs, festival organizers are also seeking sponsors and vendors. Gold ($500), silver ($300) and bronze ($150) sponsorship levels are being sought. Types of vendors being sought include groomers, pet sitters, trainers, homemade pet treat makers and sellers of pet accessories.

Sponsors are being asked to return filled out forms by Friday, March 3. The deadline for vendors to return filled out registration forms is March 15.

More information is available by emailing director@perquimanschamber.com.