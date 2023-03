HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pedestrian is hospitalized with critical life-threatening injuries from a crash in Kahului on Sunday night.

Investigation revealed to police that the 30-year-old male pedestrian was struck on West Kamehameha Avenue and was not in a marked crosswalk.

The operator of the vehicle did remain at the scene for emergency personnel to arrive.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Maui County Officials had closed Kamehameha Avenue due to a motor vehicle accident but the road has since been reopened