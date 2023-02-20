'Seemed like a great fit': Danielle Rowe cherishes being first woman artistic director at Oregon Ballet Theatre

Oregon Ballet Theatre has named a woman as a permanent artistic director for the first time in its 35-year history.

And, Danielle Rowe, a native of Australia who has been a dancer and freelance choreographer, couldn’t be happier to be the woman. It’s a national trend — companies hiring women as artistic directors — and “I feel really honored to be a part of that.”

She begins her tenure Feb. 27, taking over the reins as artistic director from interim AD Peter Franc. She joins Shane Jewell, the new executive director, in OBT leadership.

Oregon Ballet Theatre’s past artistic directors have been James Canfield, Christopher Stowell and Kevin Irving. Before Irving, Anne Mueller had helped OBT by serving as interim artistic director.

The 40-year-old Rowe said there has been “awareness” about more women needing to be in leadership positions in performing arts for “balance” of the art form and “a certain level of respect and understanding.”

She added: “Women are more thoughtfully considered than before. For me, it’s never been a conscious thing that I’ve been thinking to myself about (the artistic discrepancy). I’ve never felt that I’ve missed out or been rejected, but I do think that because of this awareness of equality and this confidence, it’s being supported in a way that perhaps women weren’t in the past. Personally, I don't think I would have applied (to OBT) if this shift hadn’t taken place.”

Rowe has been content to be a freelance choreographer. Her work “MADCAP” recently premiered at San Francisco Ballet’s Next @90 Festival, which featured nine commissions.

“It wasn’t until the position was posted and a number of people reached out to me and recommended it to me, from all over the place (that she showed interest),” said Rowe, whose piece “Dreamland” OBT performed in its spring 2022 program. Franc had invited Rowe, a friend and former colleague from Houston Ballet, to stage the work.

“They know the type of person I am, and my husband and I have spoken about moving to Oregon at some point. We fell in love with the coastal area, like a lot of people do,” said Rowe, whose husband is principal dancer Luke Ingham of San Francisco Ballet. “The similarities to Australia, geographically and mindset-wise, and what people value as far as lifestyle, it felt like home but not home at the same time.

“Also, I had worked with Oregon Ballet Theatre a few months prior to the job being listed, and l loved it, loved the dancers, they have a warmth and generosity in how they approach their work. The dancers are very process driven, rather than product driven, and that’s in alignment with how I work as well. There are a lot of things as to why it seemed like a great fit.”

She wants to cultivate an “inquisitive and progressive energy” in the company and Portland community “to thoughtfully re-imagine a more inclusive and exhilarating future for ballet.”

Rowe was born in Adelaide and grew up in Melbourne, Australia. She began her career in 2001 with the Australian Ballet, where she quickly rose to the rank of principal dancer. After a 10-year career in Australia, Rowe went on to dance with Christopher Wheeldon’s Morphoses and Houston Ballet before pivoting to contemporary dance and joining the acclaimed Nederlands Dans Theater.

There, she worked intimately with respected dance luminaries such as Jiří Kylián, Crystal Pite, Mats Ek, Paul Lightfoot and Sol León among others. Her rich and varied career, steeped in both classical and contemporary technique, has informed her choreographic approach and taste as a curator.

Franc called Rowe a “new powerhouse talent.”

“Dani brings an inspiring and clear vision for the future of OBT and ballet,” OBT Board Chair Cate Sweeney said. “She has a deep well of creativity, a variety of experiences at the highest levels of dance internationally and a personality that melds with OBT and our community.”

Together, Rowe and Jewell will build on OBT’s legacy of artistic excellence and grow the overall impact of the organization in the community and region, OBT said.

“That was very important to me that I jelled with the executive director ... it’s such a team,” Rowe said. “It’s been a pleasure working with him so far. I feel confident that we’ll create something beautiful together.”

Franc will stay on as artistic consultant.

Rowe has a stable group of dancers to work with, even with Xuan Cheng leaving to be a full-time principal dancer and ballet mistress with Hong Kong Ballet. Jessica Lind and Eva Burton remain as women principal dancers.

“I do know there are incredibly talented dancers that are ready to take on the roles that are going to be presented to them in coming years,” Rowe said. “There’s such depth to the company. The talent and readiness is there.”

Rowe, who's influenced by the likes of Jerome Robbins, likes the idea of combining classical (by George Balanchine and others) and contemporary dance, including “creating stories that are relevant to today, and thus appeal to the community and audience today … and amalgamating different art forms.” There may be room for theater-style dance with voice parts and not just dancing.

There could be a possibility to collaborate with other companies, Rowe added.

As a first-time artistic director, Rowe will put her own mark on the position.

“I hope that, obviously, the experience of not only (performing, choreographing) in America but Europe and Australia, I have a wholistic perspective on dance, working in ballet and the contemporary field,” she said. “I can see the value in having an open, clear communication between all different departments and adult relationships. As a mother, I do bring a nurturing sensitivity and balance. There’s also a creativity and energy, I do have a lot of energy, and, ‘Let’s look at how we can make it happen,’ rather than, ‘Why we shouldn’t do this.’”

As far as a woman in the artistic director position being different than a man, she added:

“Hard to really say. Each man is different, with different qualities, likewise with a woman,” Rowe said. “We’re all individuals.”