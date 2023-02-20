Oregon's first brewpub, McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery & Public House, holds 30th brewfest

Today, there is a brewpub on about every corner in the Portland-metro area, and certainly in most towns in Oregon. But, there was a first, and it was Hillsdale Brewery & Public House, which the McMenamin brothers opened in 1985.

Thanks to some lobbying by Mike McMenamin and others, it became legal in Oregon to serve the beer you brewed at the same location where you brewed it. So, Hillsdale Brewery started making beer and offering it up to drink at the flagship brewpub, 1505 S.W. Sunset Blvd. — basically across Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway from Ida B. Wells High School, and just up the hill, site of an old Skippers.

Bridgeport and Widmer had opened breweries also about the same time, and Henry’s had a tasting room — but none of them could sell beer on the property.

So, that’s the historic backdrop to the 30th annual Hillsdale Brewfest, which takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Hillsdale Brewery & Public House. My Siamese Twin provides music, 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

But, it’ll be mostly about the beer. The Hillsdale Brewfest has included a fun competition, the “Battle for the Belt,” held throughout the years. Traditionally a one-day event, it’s taking place over three days to mark the 30th anniversary, and it entails McMenamins brewers vying for the title of best brew and the notorious championship belt.

Tasting and voting kicks off on Friday, and closes Sunday evening. There’ll be two taster trays with 11 beers on each, and then it’s in the hands (and mouths) of visitors to vote. The samples cover a wide variety of brew styles — from amber ales to chocolate porters to lighter lagers and hop-forward IPAs.

Almost every McMenamins brewery enters the competition at Hillsdale Brewfest.

Bart Hance, now the Cornelius Pass Roadhouse (Hillsboro) distiller, won the competition at the first Hillsdale Brewfest in 1993 with a barley wine called Old Bushwacker.

Just think, back in 1985, the McMenamins brothers and brewers such as Conrad Santos were trying to perfect their three traditional beers — Ruby, Hammerhead and Terminator Stout — right there at Hillsdale Brewery & Public House.

“Terminator Stout was originally the best seller, then Hammerhead. Ruby has risen, and nobody else makes anything like Ruby. She’s the queen, still the best selling beer we make,” said Rob Vallance, McMenamins director of brewing operations.

“Ruby was the first beer brewed with fruit in Oregon. They were experimenting with fruits, and raspberry presented the best; and we make Purple Haze with blackberry. (Ruby) is an easy drinking beer, and the recipe is simple: water, malted barley, yeast and raspberries. It is the genius of its simplicity that makes it so good.”

In the early days, it was Hillsdale, Cornelius Pass Roadhouse and Lighthouse Brewpub in Lincoln City where Santos and the McMenamins brothers that made beer. Interestingly, the McMenamins have long used the Barley Mill in Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard as a source of ground grain, and still do once a year, because it has a huge mill in the middle of the pub.

Brewers have added to the McMenamins catalog with dozens of other beers throughout the years, and many of them providing them at the Hillsdale Brewfest. McMenamins still has decentralized brewing — no major brewing operation, but individual breweries at all of its breweries/pubs, with Edgefield in Troutdale being the biggest producer (averaging about 450 barrels a month, one-third of company output) and Anderson School in Bothell, Washington, Elks Temple in Tacoma, Washington, and Cornelius Pass Roadhouse and Crystal Brewery and Kennedy School in Portland also ranking high.

And, brewers are given freedom and encouraged to make their own brews, Vallance said. The thing is new beers are made in small batches, 10 to 12 barrels, just in case they don’t work out.

“Mike’s interested in having beers made on site,” Vallance added. “Personal touch; patrons can meet the brewer. It’s all part of his philosophy, keep everything local and smaller.”

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Hillsdale keeps plugging along, one of the nearly 60 McMenamins properties. Along with being the first brewpub, it was the site of one of Oregon’s first beer festivals in its parking lot, a gathering that led to the formation of the Oregon Brewers Festival.

“The interior has gone through some polishing,” Vallance said. “It’s not, like, dramatically different. Mike’s always looking at making interiors better. The brewery used to be a three-barrel system, now it’s six, and we got a local manufacturer to build new copper kettles, so we got a six-copper kettle system. When at full production, we do about 40 barrels a month there.”

For more on McMenamins and Hillsdale Brewfest, see McMenamins.com .