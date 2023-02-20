Wanna grow veggies on your patio? Ask Maggie Stuckey, container garden expert, how

A little over 20 years ago, Maggie Stuckey co-authored the book “Bountiful Container.” It was published, and she felt part of something growing bigger.

Perhaps it was her book that served as fertilizer to the trend sprouting from the fresh air provided by people living in condominiums and apartments throughout the country. Translation from metaphor: her book helped people learn how to grow vegetables in very limited outdoor space.

Now, the longtime Portland resident has come back with her second book, “The Container Victory Garden” ($28.99, Harper Celebrate), which comes out Tuesday, Feb. 21. The subtitle says it all: “A Beginner’s Guide to Growing Your Own Groceries.”

And, while it’s a book for beginners, it’s also an ode to people growing vegetables on their own in container “victory gardens” during the tough times of World War II, and Stuckey had about 20 people write about their memories of their family “victory gardens” and growing produce as part of their upbringing.

Stuckey considers it a “patriotic” book, because it was written in 2020 and ’21, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she hopes that it helps fellow citizens learn to grow their own vegetables in the post-COVID world.

“It’s mostly a how-to book, directed specifically for beginners,” said Stuckey, who lives in — you guessed it — a nice old condominium in Northeast Portland. “‘Take my hand, I’m going to walk you through the whole process.’”

We’re talking about growing vegetables — greens, tomatoes, carrots, beets, peas, radishes, lettuces, etc. — as well as herbs and edible flowers in small spaces.

Stuckey grew up in South Carolina, lived for a while in New York City and Los Angeles and then moved to Portland in 1972. In her youth, she lived on a farm, which had plenty of space, and she enjoyed tagging along behind her grandmother in a vegetable garden looking for “icky green bugs on tomato plants,” and then she experienced living in tight spaces in big cities.

Upon moving to Portland, she lived in a house with a space for a garden, which she built. At the time, Stuckey grew to enjoy the weather, rain and soil of Oregon, because it allowed for better growing.

Later, Stuckey moved to the condominium she currently lives in and “all the units have this little patio, but no gardening space. Here I am, I know what weather patterns are like in Portland, I know what I like to eat and grow and I’m in this beautiful space but there ain’t no gardening space. I thought, ‘I have to do it in containers.’”

So, she went to the library to check out a book about planting vegetables in containers. There wasn’t a book, she said. “I started researching and doing experimenting, trial by error,” Stuckey said. “Oregon is blessed with a handful of seed companies. But, just about everybody thought it was nuts, ‘Nah, (container gardening) will never work.' But, I kept at it.”

Her journey took her to writing “Bountiful Container” along with Rose Marie Nichols McGee in 2002.

“A whole lot has changed since then. The whole industry — and I think I had a role in it, the book was a huge success — woke up to the fact that, indeed, a whole lot of people who live in apartments would love to grow vegetables,” Stuckey said. “The industry started making seeds that you could plant and it stayed in a compact size.

“Now it’s such a mainstream idea, the garden catalogs have whole sections on container vegetables. Fred Meyer has a whole section for them. … I’m not the only contributor (to the trend). None of it could have happened without the hard work of plant breeders. It was like a perfect storm, and a positive storm.”

Which brings us to “The Container Victory Garden,” and what Stuckey writes about that truly can help people who want to grow their own vegetables. (Container gardening is also great for disabled people or older people who don’t get around well.)

She has a four-part checklist of advice:

Choose varieties that have been specifically bred to retain compact size. Almost all vegetables are available now for containers, except she discourages corn, because the plants take up too much space and they need to be plentiful to foster pollination.Establish a good ratio; a plant that makes a lot of what you eat in relation to how much space the plant itself needs. Good examples: spinach, lettuces, mustard greens, Asian greens.Is it worth the trouble? Cabbages are humongous, and it takes an entire season to grow a plant. Long carrots take forever to reach an adequate length, and they are hard to grow in a container.You may not find them at Safeway, but pick vegetables that grow well in a container garden, such as tiny round carrots.

As far as watering, plants can’t rely on water from other plants in a row. And, a plant’s only soil is what’s in the container. “Watering is one thing that has the potential to make you nuts,” Stuckey said. “You have to do it more frequently in the summer; you might want to water every day, especially in August and September.”

The best time to plant the vegetables is in March and April — in other words, soon. There is a difference between cool season vegetables and warm season vegetables. Tomatoes are a popular plant for the warm season (beginning soon), as “it’s the No. 1 favorite garden vegetable since the beginning of time,” Stuckey said. Others are string beans, carrots, beets.

Stuckey recommends, as a beginner, to start with a small herb garden. Herbs can be more forgiving when it comes to watering and people like to cook with fresh herbs.

Stuckey is a gardener who cooks, and a cook who gardens and “a writer happily immersed in both arenas,” publicity says. Her other books include “Gardening from the Ground Up,” “Soup Night,” “Country Tea Parties,” “The Complete Spice Book,” “The Complete Herb Book and “The Houseplant Encyclopedia.”

For more on Stuckey, check out her website, maggiestuckey.com.