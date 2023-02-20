Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
KRIS 6 News

TAMUCC student volunteers kick off homecoming week

By Victoria Balderrama,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeFhQ_0ktDaRs000

Around 200 volunteers took time out of their schedule to do some spring cleaning around the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi campus.

Lauren Breckenridge and Vaun Natalroman participated as a way to show their school spirit.

“One thing I think we can pride ourselves is that we have a beautiful campus. We like to keep it clean,” said Natalroman.

In her senior year, Breckenridge said she loves the island university, the people and helping her community.

“I live by giving back to the community that I reside in because being a military kid, I never lived anywhere longer than 3 to 4 years. So, I volunteered wherever I was at,” said Breckenridge.

Breckenridge is on one of 12 teams cleaning up the campus.

Mia George, the Student Volunteer Connection Service Coordinator, tells us this kickoff event for homecoming week is a long-time tradition.

“We give back to the community, but we also want to give back to our campus at the same time,” said George. “So, cleaning up the campus and making it beautiful is a way that we can do that.”

To make it more interesting for students, they offer points to homecoming spirit teams.

“We are CVS, and we have a spirit team, so we’ll be going to all the events to get points for the person running for homecoming,” said George.

Homecoming events will continue until Saturday, Feb.25th.

Click here , for the full schedule.

