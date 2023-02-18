Open in App
Montclair, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fifty-Eight from Union Make Montclair State's Fall 2022 Dean's List

By Kathy Cryan,

10 days ago

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List.

The Dean's List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.50 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no incomplete grades for that semester.

The following students from Union were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Montclair State University:

Muhammad Akbar
Hinley Alcindor
Tm Ampanyuth
Stephanie Araujo
Natalia Bembenek
Egypt Brown
Agnes Brzozowska
Daniela Calderon
Kayla Clemendore
Gabe Dasilva
Jessica De Brito
Angelica De Stefano
Matheus Depaiva Castro
Jayda Dizon
Harley Dorielan
Valerie Dumerand
Izabella Escurra
Abigail Espinal
Edlyn Eugene
Christopher Fallas Aguero
Manuela Fernandes
Mike Germain
Brittany Anne Guevara
Elijah Hampton
Maria Hanna
Amanda Hubbard
Eliana Jaquez
Aaron Katalbas
Alyssa Keller
Kaylana Lee Chow
Caroline Lehrbaum
Kingsley Maduka
Larry Manalo
Kaitlyn Marques
Breanna Matthew
Brianna Mcnair
Alyssa Mercado
Ricky Mioduszewski
Stephanie Morado
Georgi Naumov
Giannah Negron
Nick Neme
Mimi Nguyen
Elena Olveira
Brandon Ortiz
Briana Oskar
Maria Percy Estrada
Marc Pereira
Daniel Perrotto
Grace Petroccia
Geo Quimuanga
Andrew Rabanal
Amanda Rodrigues
Victoria Smith
Tatum Thompson
Ethan Veloso
Anddy Vertil
Natalia Yarborough

Montclair State University is a research doctoral institution ranked in the top tier of national universities. Building on a distinguished history dating back to 1908, the University today has 10 colleges and schools that serve more than 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students with more than 300 doctoral, master's and baccalaureate programs. Situated on a beautiful, 252-acre suburban campus just 12 miles from New York City, Montclair State delivers the instructional and research resources of a large public university in a supportive, sophisticated and diverse academic environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWe0C_0ktBjIqu00

Comments / 0

