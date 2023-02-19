Open in App
State College, PA
See more from this location?
big10central.com

Five takeaways from Penn State's 76-69 Big Ten Conference road victory over Minnesota [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

By Jon Sauber, Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.),

11 days ago
Feb. 18—Penn State men's basketball took care of business against the Minnesota Golden Gophers i Minneapolis on Saturday night with a 76-69 win. Here are...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Men’s basketball: Gophers vs. Michigan State game canceled [Pioneer Press]
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
It’s go time or go-home time for Gophers in Big Ten women’s basketball tourney [Star Tribune]
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Gophers linebacker Donald Willis intends to enter NCAA transfer portal [Pioneer Press]
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Cherry star Asuma praises Gophers, will announce college choice Thursday [Star Tribune]
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Reusse: Swenson family ties shine at Class 3A wrestling tournament [Star Tribune]
Mounds View, MN1 day ago
By focusing on others, Freeman transformed sports at Minnesota [Star Tribune]
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy