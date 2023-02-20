Open in App
California State
The Independent

‘Leave these innocent people alone’: Megan Fox returns to Instagram to address Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours

By Peony Hirwani,

12 days ago

Megan Fox reactivated her Instagram account to address cheating rumours about her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly .

Before deactivating her account last week, the 36-year-old actor appeared to delete all photos of Kelly from her profile and posted a cryptic update about “dishonesty”.

The Jennifer’s Body star, who has been engaged to Kelly since January 2022 , sparked break-up rumours after sharing a set of mirror selfies taken by her stylist alongside a video of letters being burnt in a pot on Sunday (12 February).

In the caption, she quoted lyrics from BeyonceÌ’s 2016 song “Pray You Catch Me” and wrote: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath.”

Ever since then, fans have been accusing Kelly of being unfaithful toward Fox.

However, Fox has set the record straight by writing in a new Instagram post: “There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to... actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

She added:  "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now."

Last week, Fox and Kelly were reportedly spotted leaving a couple’s counselling office in California.

Photographs of the couple, obtained by The Daily Mail , showed Fox and Kelly walking out of a building together but not holding hands.

One image appeared to show Fox wiping her face as Kelly followed her out of the door. They were reported to have walked to the car park together, but left in separate cars.

According to People , the couple had a fight over the Super Bowl weekend that led to Fox removing her engagement ring.

The magazine quoted a source as saying: “Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

