The Last King of the Cross star Lincoln Younes dreamed of role for years

Lincoln Younes has opened up about his starring role in The Last King of the Cross, which is based on John Ibrahim's 2017 prize-winning book.

Younes, 30, plays the famed Sydney businessman in the 10-part miniseries, which is now streaming on Paramount+.

In a surprising revelation, the heartthrob said he started thinking about playing Ibrahim after finishing the colourful Sydney character's book four years ago - long before show was announced.

The former Home and Away hunk went behind the scenes of the epic drama - rumoured to have cost $40million - in an appearance on The Project on Friday.

Meanwhile, the fan favourite received more encouragement to go after the role, when a friend said he thought the young star looked like Ibrahim.

'There was a picture that one of my friends took, while we were on Zoom,' he explained.

'And for some reason, I looked like him [Ibrahim] and a very close friend sent it, and said, "If they ever make a miniseries you should think about playing him".'

Ibrahim was born in Tripoli, Lebanon and emigrated to Australia in the early 70s before making his way in Sydney's nightlife scene.

Younes admitted he was once kicked out of one of Ibrahim's clubs, 'about ten years ago.'

He then explained that he 'swapped' shirts with a friend and snuck back into the venue.

Sources close to the production say that Ibrahim - who was 'very particular' about the actor playing him - was impressed with Youne's acting ability and his similarly dark complexion and light eyes.

Younes won the role after an exhaustive search spanning almost two years.

British actor Tim Roth, who scored an Oscar nomination for the film Rob Roy in 1995, plays fictional crime boss Ezra Shipman on the show.

He replaced Deadwood star Ian McShane, who was originally cast in the role but had to leave the production due to health reasons.

The cast also includes Damian Walshe-Howling (Under­belly), Tess Haubrich (Alien: Covenant) and Matt Nable (Arrow).

The elaborate production involved building a full-scale re-construction of the Kings Cross 'night club' strip in western Sydney.

Award-winning writer-director Kieran Darcy-Smith helmed the crime-drama.