A victim was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg at an Oklahoma City soccer field Sunday evening, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened near SW 22nd St. and S. Western. Ave. before 6 p.m.

Police said the victim's injury is not life threatening and confirmed a suspect was in custody as of 9 p.m..

The age of the victim and suspect are unknown.

Police didn't disclose what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.