2,200-Year-Old Flush Toilet Found in China Likely One of The Oldest Ever Discovered By Isobel van Hagen, Business Insider, 10 days ago

Archeologists in China uncovered a flush toilet that is likely one of the oldest ever discovered, China's state news agency reported earlier this week. While ...