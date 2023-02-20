Crews Cut Roof from Sedan to Rescue Trapped Women After Point Loma Crash

Crews approach the overturned vehicle after Sunday’s two-car crash. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two women were trapped and pulled out of their vehicle by rescue crews Sunday after a crash at an intersection in Point Loma.

The women were in a Honda sedan traveling eastbound on Coronado Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they allegedly ran a stop sign at Catalina Boulevard and crashed into a northbound Subaru, according to OnScene TV.

It took fire crews about 15 to 20 minutes to cut open the roof of the Honda, which was on its side, and pull out the two trapped women, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief John Fisher said.

Medics checked out the women who did not want to go to a hospital. A woman in the Subaru complained of chest pain and medics rushed her to a hospital.

– City News Service