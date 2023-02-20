Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

Crews Cut Roof from Sedan to Rescue Trapped Women After Point Loma Crash

By Editor,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCEZo_0kt4Tal200
Crews approach the overturned vehicle after Sunday’s two-car crash. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two women were trapped and pulled out of their vehicle by rescue crews Sunday after a crash at an intersection in Point Loma.

The women were in a Honda sedan traveling eastbound on Coronado Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they allegedly ran a stop sign at Catalina Boulevard and crashed into a northbound Subaru, according to OnScene TV.

It took fire crews about 15 to 20 minutes to cut open the roof of the Honda, which was on its side, and pull out the two trapped women, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief John Fisher said.

Medics checked out the women who did not want to go to a hospital. A woman in the Subaru complained of chest pain and medics rushed her to a hospital.

City News Service

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Vehicle Overturns in La Jolla, Traps Driver Inside
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
Arson Team Summoned to Investigate Cause of RV Fire Near I-5
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Two Minors Extricated from Vehicle, Taken to Hospital After Roll-Over Crash
Imperial Beach, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver Sought Following Fatal Fairmount Park Hit-and-Run
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Speeding Motorcycle Rider Killed After Hitting Traffic Barrier on Midway Drive
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Police Seek Information in 2019 Killing of Gregory Ruffin Jr., 22, in Lincoln Park Area
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in San Carlos Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Work on Guardrail, Storm Channel to Force Temporary Closure on Route into Mission Valley
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Dawn McDermott of Lawrence, Kansas, Was Woman Fatally Struck on I-8 in Boulevard
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Lifeguards Rescue 2 People Trapped in Vehicle Due to Flooding
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Remains Found in Texas National Park ID’d as Those of 24-Year-Old San Diego Woman
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Poway Man, 54, Charged with Running Spring Valley Steroid Distribution Center
Poway, CA20 hours ago
Man Sentenced 50 Years to Life for Fatal Easter Sunday 2020 Shooting Near Rolando
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Two People Shot in El Cajon, Taken to Hospital with Unknown Injuries
El Cajon, CA5 days ago
SD Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Not Guilty to Bringing Cocaine to Vista Detention Facility
Vista, CA1 day ago
SDPD Cites Staffing Shortages, Violent Crime as Reasons for Increased Overtime
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Tijuana Man Charged for Alleged Meth, Fentanyl Trafficking at Border
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Multiple School Districts Closed Due to Weather, Road Conditions
Julian, CA4 hours ago
SDG&E: Natural Gas Prices to Drop Further in March from January’s High
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
SR 78 Closed East of Ramona After Day of Steady Rain and Snow in San Diego Area
Ramona, CA4 days ago
San Diego Moms: How to Explain Lockdown Drills to Children
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Snowfall, Stiff Winds to San Diego Area
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Another Cold Day with Rain and Snow in Forecast for San Diego Region
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
‘Thrown Out Like the Trash,’ Sandra Maas Testifies After Taking Stand in KUSI Trial
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
‘Flower Frolickers’ Unite – Flower Fields in Carlsbad Ready to Open for Season
Carlsbad, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy