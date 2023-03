coloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche Locker Room: Compher Loves the ‘Challenge’ of Facing McDavid By Evan Rawal, 10 days ago

By Evan Rawal, 10 days ago

The Colorado Avalanche completed a wild comeback on Sunday afternoon against the Edmonton Oilers. Offensively, they were led by J.T. Compher, who scored four points, ...