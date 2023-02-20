Bernhard Langer Equals PGA Tour Champions Record With 45th Win

While Jon Rahm was in the process of reclaiming the World No.1 position with his win in the Genesis Invitational, the very first person to reach the summit 37 years ago, German legend Bernhard Langer , was writing his own piece of history in the Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions.

Langer held off the challenge of Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington to win at Tiburon Golf Club by three shots for a record-equalling 45th time on the Tour, tying the lead with Hale Irwin.

Langer’s victory was rarely in doubt and he closed out victory with birdies in five of his last seven holes. With a two-shot lead going into the 18th, he was hardly likely to let it slip and finished his round of 65 with the last of those one-unders.

Langer’s performance was virtually imperious throughout and, as well as shooting his age in the final round, he beat it in the opening round in Florida with a 64. Those scores bookended a second round of 70 as he claimed his fifth victory in the tournament to earn $270,000 and a place in the record books.

Not surprisingly, Langer was delighted with his achievement. He said: “Well, it's extremely special because we've been talking about it for so long it seems now. When I first came out here, I thought, this is never going to happen. When I heard Hale Irwin had won 45 times, I'm going, this is awesome and amazing, and it still is and always will be.

“Hale, if you're watching, congratulations. You're a great champion, and I'm honored to have tied your record. We need a toast for the glass of champagne or something. But I'm thrilled to have gotten to the number 45, so now that talk is all hopefully a little less every day I show up or every week, and I can focus on other things.”

Langer’s thoughts will now surely turn to beating the record. He is due to play again in the Cologuard Classic in Tuscon early next month, and explained he fancies his chances. He said: “That's another golf course where I think I can still compete, and we'll find out. I've won there once before. But that doesn't mean it's going to happen. I certainly am going to give it a shot. We'll see if it happens. If not, as I said, life goes on, whether you win one more or not or whether you have another record or not.”