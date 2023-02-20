Open in App
Chatham, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Chatham Senior Ryan Beegle Takes Gold in 1600 at the NJSIAA Group 3 Meet in 4:14.72; Chatham's Joel 2nd in Pole Vault at 13-6

By Ed Barmakian,

9 days ago

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- Senior Ryan Beegle won the 1600 in 4:14.72 to become the Group 3 state champion in the event at the NJSIAA indoor track and field championships held at the Bennett Center on Saturday.

Cougar senior Ted Joel cleared 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault to place second in Group 3. First-place winner John Robinson of Morris Knolls also cleared 13 feet, 6 inches.

In the Group 3 girls meet, Chatham senior Elsa Spoor leaped 5 feet, 4 inches to place second in the high jump. It was the same height cleared by winner Elaina Styer of Ocean City.

Chatham's 4x400 relay team of Charlie Henne, Nolan Huth, Ted Joel and Adam Petitjean placed third in 3:29.96.

Cougar senior Leo Valenzuela placed fourth in the 1600 with a time of 4:24.99 and Beegle also finished 8th in the 800 with a time of 2:01.37.

In the 3200, Chatham runners Alex Krack and Finn Valli took fourth and fifth, respectively, with Krack clocking 9:36.13 and Valli crossing in 9:37.13.

Chatham senior sprinter Filip Gache placed fifth in the 55-meter dash finals with a time of 6.67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1axA_0kt27NVs00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suh Goal with 12 Seconds Left in 3rd Period Lifts Chatham Boys Ice Hockey Past Summit, 3-2, in State Public B Quarterfinals
Chatham, NJ1 day ago
Ridgewood Boys Basketball: Falls to Paterson Eastside High School in Sectional Final
Paterson, NJ16 hours ago
Boys Basketball: Trenton Downs South Brunswick, 53-37, in Sectional Final
Trenton, NJ17 hours ago
Toranzo's Pursuit Of Region Title Ends With Injury; Finishes Tremendous Junior Campaign With 40 Wins
Nutley, NJ2 days ago
Ice Hockey: West Essex-Caldwell Falls, 5-2, to Pascack Valley in State Tournament
Hillsdale, NJ1 day ago
Paterson Eastside Ghosts Basketball Team Advances to NJSIAA State Semifinals After Dominating Win in Group 4 Sectionals
Paterson, NJ5 hours ago
Photos - Tuskers Cheerleading Competes at Sectionals
Somers, NY2 hours ago
Paterson Charter Lions Fall Short in NJSIAA Tournament Final Against Cresskill Cougars
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Boys Basketball: Caldwell Wins Sectional Championship, 66-38, over Newark West Side
West Caldwell, NJ23 hours ago
Boys Wrestling – Griffin Wins 120 Lbs. Region 4 Title; Griffin and Harms Headed to the NJSIAA State Tournament
Roselle Park, NJ2 days ago
Amanda Sullivan is Spotswood High School's Student of the Month
Spotswood, NJ23 hours ago
John F. Kennedy High School's Female Wrestlers Make History by Qualifying for State Tournament
Paterson, NJ6 hours ago
Roselle Catholic Defeats Linden for Union County Tournament Title (PHOTOS)
Roselle, NJ2 days ago
Tennis Players Convince Doylestown to Add a Fourth Court to New Central Park
Doylestown, PA23 hours ago
P'Burg Recreation Director Welcomed Back, but is returning for the Love of the Game
Phillipsburg, NJ20 hours ago
TAPinto February: Cranford's Top 5 & More
Cranford, NJ22 hours ago
Food Distribution for Any Morristown Resident in Need; March 2 and 3
Morristown, NJ6 hours ago
And the Ribbon was Cut Welcoming Fox and Falcon by David Burke!!
South Orange, NJ2 days ago
Hudson County Irish Flag Raising Set for Wednesday
Jersey City, NJ16 hours ago
Playhouse 22 Loses Revered Actress in South Brunswick Hit and Run
South Brunswick Township, NJ2 days ago
This St. Patrick's Day: X Tikis bring Rock N Roll, Rhythm N Blues, and the Music of Ireland to Nutley
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Public Meeting for Accident-Prone Roxbury Rail Span Fix
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Union Basketball Player Elijah Blackwell Makes College Choice
Union, NJ1 day ago
Upcoming Kenilworth Borough Council Meeting
Kenilworth, NJ1 day ago
Westfield Council OKs $440.8M Deal With Developer for Lord & Taylor Site, Train Lots
Westfield, NJ8 hours ago
Princeton Seeks Replacement for Municipal Clerk Delores Williams, Retiring This Summer
Princeton, NJ18 hours ago
Little Falls Alliance For A Better Community Announces Singing Contest With $500 Prize And Professional Recording Session
Little Falls, NJ23 hours ago
Nutley St. Patrick's Day Dignitaries Honored Twice by Board of Commissioners
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Rahway High School Alumni Premier New Short Film to Sold Out Theater
Rahway, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy