Chatham Senior Ryan Beegle Takes Gold in 1600 at the NJSIAA Group 3 Meet in 4:14.72; Chatham's Joel 2nd in Pole Vault at 13-6

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- Senior Ryan Beegle won the 1600 in 4:14.72 to become the Group 3 state champion in the event at the NJSIAA indoor track and field championships held at the Bennett Center on Saturday.

Cougar senior Ted Joel cleared 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault to place second in Group 3. First-place winner John Robinson of Morris Knolls also cleared 13 feet, 6 inches.

In the Group 3 girls meet, Chatham senior Elsa Spoor leaped 5 feet, 4 inches to place second in the high jump. It was the same height cleared by winner Elaina Styer of Ocean City.

Chatham's 4x400 relay team of Charlie Henne, Nolan Huth, Ted Joel and Adam Petitjean placed third in 3:29.96.

Cougar senior Leo Valenzuela placed fourth in the 1600 with a time of 4:24.99 and Beegle also finished 8th in the 800 with a time of 2:01.37.

In the 3200, Chatham runners Alex Krack and Finn Valli took fourth and fifth, respectively, with Krack clocking 9:36.13 and Valli crossing in 9:37.13.

Chatham senior sprinter Filip Gache placed fifth in the 55-meter dash finals with a time of 6.67.



