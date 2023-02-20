Open in App
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
See more from this location?
860wacb.com

A Wild Incident Has Alexander County Sheriff’s Office And Taylorsville Police Searching For Answers…Updated

By Richard C. Gilbert,

9 days ago
One of the strangest happenings in recent memory has multiple law enforcement agencies trying to determine what happened, why it happened and who was involved....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hickory, NC newsLocal Hickory, NC
Hickory Woman Ordered To Jail In Alexander County
Hickory, NC1 day ago
Attack Reported At Hickory Hospital
Hickory, NC1 day ago
Hickory Man Who Broke Into Home And Ate Whipped Cream In The Victim’s Bedroom Sentenced To Prison
Hickory, NC12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wilkes County Man Arrested After Chase
Wilkesboro, NC13 hours ago
Stony Point Man Arrested
Stony Point, NC13 hours ago
CMPD searching for murder suspect who removed monitoring device
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Deputies Need Help Identifying Newton Armed Robbery Suspect
Newton, NC2 days ago
Driver dies after pickup hits 2 tractor-trailers on I-77, Iredell County sheriff says
Mooresville, NC18 hours ago
Court officials urge residents to beware of jury duty scam calls in Gaston County
Gastonia, NC23 hours ago
Police Asking For Public’s Assistance In I-77 Shooting
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Hiddenite Man Returned To Alexander County After Wilkes County Arrest
Hiddenite, NC2 days ago
Taylorsville Man Detained
Township Of Taylorsville, NC1 day ago
Alexander County Man Charged With Assault By Strangulation
Township Of Taylorsville, NC2 days ago
Two shot by occupant of passing car in East Spencer
East Spencer, NC2 days ago
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old
Rutherfordton, NC2 days ago
Shots fired during fight outside Northlake Mall, CMPD says
Charlotte, NC10 hours ago
Man charged with murder in infant’s 2022 death in North Carolina, deputies say
Mooresville, NC3 days ago
Fight in Winston-Salem leads to one man shot, two injured
Winston-salem, NC4 days ago
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Three Suspects In The Act Of Burglary
Hiddenite, NC6 days ago
Lost your weed? LOOK: NC deputies find ‘misplaced’ bags of it
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Statesville Man Busted On Drug Charges In Alexander County
Statesville, NC5 days ago
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 77, Medic confirms
Huntersville, NC3 days ago
Hickory juvenile in custody after threat that caused school lockdown Monday
Hickory, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy