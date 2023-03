Bleacher Report

Daytona 500 2023 Results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins in Double OT After Late Crash By Timothy Rapp, 9 days ago

By Timothy Rapp, 9 days ago

It took two overtimes, multiple major late crashes and some serious drama, but Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is your 2023 Daytona 500 winner. Even the winning ...