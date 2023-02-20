Open in App
Death investigation underway after body found inside burning mobile home in Valle Vista

By KCAL-News Staff,

9 days ago

Authorities are investigating death in Valle Vista, after a body was found inside of a burnt mobile home in Valle Vista early Sunday morning.

According to Cal Fire/Riverside Fire Department officials, the fire was first reported just before 2 a.m., in the 24700 block of Howard Drive. It took firefighters 45 minutes to extinguish the flames at the double-wide mobile home.

As they surveyed the scene for hotspots, firefighters located a the body of a deceased person inside of the residence.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene after the body was discovered.

Investigators believe that the victim may have been dead before the fire, and thus far have not located any signs of foul play or homicide.

They are awaiting a determination from the Coroner's Office to determine a cause of death.

