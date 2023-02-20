Lakers: Insider Considers D’Angelo Russell “Breath Of Fresh Air” For LA

The point guard elevates the team in a dynamic way compared to the pieces LA had before.

Although your Los Angeles Lakers are recognized as being one of the most successful franchises in the league, they have had their fair share of struggles in recent years, from missed playoffs to early postseason exits. This year, they currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference and are fighting their way to make it to the play-in tournament.

However, with the addition of D'Angelo Russell, Lakers insider Allen Sliwa believes that the Lakers have found a breath of fresh air that could help them get back on track.

“If this is not a breath of fresh air, I don't know what to tell you," Sliwa said. "It feels so good to have a more traditional point guard. D’Angelo Russell is not gonna be a guy that’s going 120 miles per hour. No, he’s going 35 miles an hour, he’s listening to some smooth jazz. That doesn't mean he’s not quick, that doesn’t mean that he can't create for his own, it doesn’t mean that he can’t use his body perfectly, but his style of basketball is a lot different than Russell Westbrook. The fit D’Angelo Russell compared to what we had before— night and day.”

As Sliwa mentioned, the Lakers era with the Brodie did not work out and it was time to call it quits. The former MVP failed to make a valuable impact within the rotation.

LA acquired D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota in exchange for a 2024 draft pick while also picking up Utah Jazz players Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, in exchange for Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Russell Westbrook, and a draft consideration.

Russell, who was originally drafted by the Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, has returned to Los Angeles after spending time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves. In his first stint with LA, Russell showed flashes of what he was capable of but was ultimately traded away in 2017.

Now, with Russell back in Los Angeles, there is a sense of optimism around the team. D-Lo is back in the city with lots of energy and a lot more experience. His return could be exactly what the Lakers need to turn things around for the season's home stretch.

The All-Star’s presence will help the team on both ends of the floor. He is a difference-maker and has the ability to take over a game and make big plays. The Lakers are lucky to have him back.

