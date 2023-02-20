Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers: Insider Considers D’Angelo Russell “Breath Of Fresh Air” For LA

By Chloe Clark,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNSox_0kt1qF6D00

The point guard elevates the team in a dynamic way compared to the pieces LA had before.

Although your Los Angeles Lakers are recognized as being one of the most successful franchises in the league, they have had their fair share of struggles in recent years, from missed playoffs to early postseason exits. This year, they currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference and are fighting their way to make it to the play-in tournament.

However, with the addition of D'Angelo Russell, Lakers insider Allen Sliwa believes that the Lakers have found a breath of fresh air that could help them get back on track.

“If this is not a breath of fresh air, I don't know what to tell you," Sliwa said. "It feels so good to have a more traditional point guard. D’Angelo Russell is not gonna be a guy that’s going 120 miles per hour. No, he’s going 35 miles an hour, he’s listening to some smooth jazz. That doesn't mean he’s not quick, that doesn’t mean that he can't create for his own, it doesn’t mean that he can’t use his body perfectly, but his style of basketball is a lot different than Russell Westbrook. The fit D’Angelo Russell compared to what we had before— night and day.”

As Sliwa mentioned, the Lakers era with the Brodie did not work out and it was time to call it quits. The former MVP failed to make a valuable impact within the rotation.

LA acquired D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota in exchange for a 2024 draft pick while also picking up Utah Jazz players Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, in exchange for Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Russell Westbrook, and a draft consideration.

Russell, who was originally drafted by the Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, has returned to Los Angeles after spending time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves. In his first stint with LA, Russell showed flashes of what he was capable of but was ultimately traded away in 2017.

Now, with Russell back in Los Angeles, there is a sense of optimism around the team. D-Lo is back in the city with lots of energy and a lot more experience. His return could be exactly what the Lakers need to turn things around for the season's home stretch.

The All-Star’s presence will help the team on both ends of the floor. He is a difference-maker and has the ability to take over a game and make big plays. The Lakers are lucky to have him back.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers: NBA Legend Names LA Great As Only Player Close To Michael Jordan’s Legacy
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Rumors: Chatter Persists That Kyrie Irving Could Still Wind Up With LA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Status Downgraded for Tuesday’s Game Against Grizzlies
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers: Watch Austin Reaves Get Into Altercation With Mavericks’ Josh Green
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Fresh Recovery Timeline For LeBron James’ Injured Foot
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Top LA Buyout Market Target Signs With Eastern Conference Contender
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks With Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers: Lonnie Walker Pens Bitter Instagram Post After Falling Out Of LA Rotation
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers: Insider Thinks Pau Gasol, Kevin Garnett Pioneered Next Phase Of NBA Big Men
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Unpacks Key For LA Staying In Mavericks Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: LA Could Be Without 3 Starters In Grizzlies Rematch
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Status Downgraded For Critical Thunder Game
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Lakers News: Insider Reveals Potential Timetable for D’Angelo Russell Return
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Lakers News: Latest On Possible Free Agent Price Tag Of Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Lakers: Watch Darvin Ham’s Inspirational Postgame Speech Following Huge Comeback
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Provides Less-Than-Promising Update On Foot
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Spouts Off On Long-Term Right Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker Reflects On Big Night Back In LA's Rotation
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Lakers: LA Mounts Ferocious 27-Point Comeback In Dallas To Eke Out 111-108 Win
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Rival Execs Predict How LA Will Approach Its Own 2023 Free Agents
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Yet Another Fresh Starting 5 For LA Against Grizzlies
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Lakers: Rivals Project Wide Range Of Salaries For 2023 Free Agent D'Angelo Russell
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: NBA Insider Speculates LA Hopes To See Young, Inexperienced Team In Playoffs
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Lakers Playoff Watch: Long-Term LeBron James Injury Puts Postseason Push In Doubt
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Lakers News: Betting Odds For What Could Be A Long Night In Memphis
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Lakers Injury Report: A Second LA Starter Is Doubtful To Play In Memphis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Jarred Vanderbilt Gets High Praise After Huge Performance Against Dallas
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: How Los Angeles Mounted Season's Biggest Comeback In Dallas
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
​​Lakers News: Shannon Sharpe Is Concerned About LeBron James’ Health
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts To Damian Lillard’s Record Scoring Night
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy