Gonzales, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two brothers dead after reported altercation, Sheriff’s Office investigating incident as a murder-suicide

By Derrick Ow,

9 days ago
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two brothers have died after a reported physical altercation took place on Saturday morning just outside of Gonzales.

Deputies were dispatched to a reported physical altercation at 28401 Alta Street around 9:08 a.m. When deputies got to the scene, they found 68-year-old Kirk John Violini and 65-year-old Brian Luis Violini suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff's Office said that deputies attempted life-saving measures on both brothers but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that two handguns were recovered at the scene and processed for evidence. The Sheriff's Office told KION that as of now they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Deputies said they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects related to this crime.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call Detective Rafael Garcia at 831-755-3914 or Detective Sergeant Nicholas Kennedy at 831-755-3786 of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division.

