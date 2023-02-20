Roselle Park College Students Named to the Dean’s List for the Fall Semester

Many college students from Roselle Park have achieved the GPA and credits required to be named to the Dean’s List of their college. Congratulations to all these students for this outstanding achievement.

Mateo Prieto- Lehigh University Dean’s list for Fall 2022

Madison Hummel - Moravian University Dean's Honors List for Fall 2022

Sydney Hollins-Holloway Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus Honors List for Fall 2022

Montclair State University Dean's List for Fall 2022:

Kimberly Cooney

Madeline Crane

Gianna Daginis

Anela Desic

Jaysen Feindt

Camila Martinez

Karissa Mazer

Kelly Mejia

Natalia Osuna Dworzynska

James Palmarozzo

Krystine Rosado

Stephanie Soliz



