Roselle Park, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Park College Students Named to the Dean’s List for the Fall Semester

By Jenn Oliveira,

9 days ago

Many college students from Roselle Park have achieved the GPA and credits required to be named to the Dean’s List of their college. Congratulations to all these students for this outstanding achievement.

Mateo Prieto- Lehigh University Dean’s list for Fall 2022

Madison Hummel - Moravian University Dean's Honors List for Fall 2022

Sydney Hollins-Holloway Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus Honors List for Fall 2022

Montclair State University Dean's List for Fall 2022:

Kimberly Cooney
Madeline Crane
Gianna Daginis
Anela Desic
Jaysen Feindt
Camila Martinez
Karissa Mazer
Kelly Mejia
Natalia Osuna Dworzynska
James Palmarozzo
Krystine Rosado
Stephanie Soliz

