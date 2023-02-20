Phillips’ buzzer beater lifts URI past St. Joe’s

(WPRI) – URI women’s basketball tied a program record with win No. 22 on Sunday afternoon over St. Joe’s. Tied at 55 Sophie Phillips hit a contested three-pointer with one second left to give Rhody the win.
Post game comments from head coach Tammi Reiss and Phillips are in the video above.
