WPRI 12 News

Phillips’ buzzer beater lifts URI past St. Joe’s

By Morey Hershgordon,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXJvJ_0kt1aNaf00

(WPRI) – URI women’s basketball tied a program record with win No. 22 on Sunday afternoon over St. Joe’s. Tied at 55 Sophie Phillips hit a contested three-pointer with one second left to give Rhody the win.

Post game comments from head coach Tammi Reiss and Phillips are in the video above.

