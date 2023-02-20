Retired Toledo radio personality Gary Shores dies

Retired Toledo radio personality Gary Shores, who has been an on-air presence at WKKO-FM 99.9 (K100) for more than four decades, died Sunday evening at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, friends reported.

Mr. Shores died about 5 p.m., said friend and retired Toledo radio broadcaster Craig Snyder, noting that the family had notified members of the local broadcast community.

Mr. Shores ended his career in May, 2019 at the K-100 morning show after he learned he had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition in which lung tissue becomes progressively damaged.

He was a longtime on-air partner of Harvey J. Steele, who died Dec. 28, 2016.

"I worked with both of them," Mr. Snyder said Sunday night. "They took right to the home plate. They knew the people who got them to the top. They would always show up at things that listeners would have like charity and medical benefits, or somebody needed some funeral-expense cost help. They'd show up and drop a considerable amount of money at those events. That was pretty cool."

Tributes to Mr. Shores were being shared around Toledo social media on Sunday night.

Funeral arrangements were pending for Mr. Shores.