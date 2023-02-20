Forest Service waives fees for President's Day

The San Juan National Forest. Photo Credit: Richard Bittles (iStock). Richard Bittles

Fees will be waived at many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers in Colorado on Monday in honor of President's Day, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

President's Day is included in the six "free days" that the Forest Service announced earlier this year. The remaining fee-free days include National Get Outdoors Day, June 10; Juneteenth, June 19; National Public Lands Day, September 23; and Veterans Day, November 11.

Fees for camping areas, cabins, rentals, and other permit fees are not included in the promotion.

"Know before you go! Be prepared with the appropriate clothing, gear, food, and water before venturing out in winter conditions. Check the status of roads and trails at your destination. Be aware of weather and avalanche conditions before heading into the backcountry. Numerous online resources and interactive maps are available to help plan your outing," the release said.

Keep in mind that Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands offices will be closed Monday.