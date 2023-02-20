Disproportionate number of serious avalanche accidents in Colorado over President's Day weekend, CAIC reports

Map Courtesy: Colorado Avalanche Information Center

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), a disproportionate number of serious avalanche accidents has been recorded on President's Day weekend over the last ten years.

"It is the period with the most avalanche involvements. About 8% of all avalanche involvements happen during this week, about twice the number you would expect if avalanche accidents were equally distributed through the winter," CAIC said.

The CAIC provided map below shows the number of people caught in avalanches per seven-day period over the last ten seasons. According to the map, there have been a total of 65 people caught.

"This weekend, let's break this pattern by enjoying the many safe slopes and implementing travel plans that fit the current conditions. Conditions differ from last week's Low and Moderate danger period after ample storm snow fell in the Southern and portions of the Central Mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday," the center said.

As always, make sure to check the CAIC avalanche forecast before entering the backcountry during snow season, including areas that are easy to access like near a highway or ski area. CAIC also urges all backcountry travelers to have an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and a shovel in case a slide occurs.