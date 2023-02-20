Man arrested after police chase, standoff

Lock Haven, Pa. — A 34-year-old man led deputies on a chase that led to an hour-long standoff at his home, police say.

Ryan Duane Dunham, 34, of Ridge Road., Renovo, is now being held in Clinton County jail on a Protection From Abuse warrant and a bench warrant. Dunham was picked up Thursday in South Renovo following a brief chase that began when Dunham fled from Clinton County deputy sherriffs and ended at his house a few blocks away.

The chase began when deputies spotted Dunham driving on Pennsylvania Avenue in South Renovo. Knowing police had multiple arrest warrants for him, deputies attempted to stop him. Dunham eventually sideswiped the deputy’s vehicle toward the end of the pursuit in an apparent attempt to get into his driveway.

After the crash, Dunham fled on foot into his home and would not come out. Approximately an hour after the standoff began, it ended with Dunham surrendering himself, without further incident. Charges against Dunham for aggravated assault are pending.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Lamar PSP, the Lock Haven, Lamar Township, Pine Creek Township police departments and the Department of Forestry. At a bench warrant hearing, Judge Michael Salisbury held Dunham on $500,000 bail. Dunham remains lodged in the Clinton County Correctional Facility.