North Carolina state wrestling champions crowned

GREEENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA—The North Carolina High School Athletic Association crowned 56 champions across four classifications and 14 weight classes Saturday night after a tournament that spanned three days at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Avery County (1A), Bandys (2A) Fred T. Foard (3A) and Wilmington Laney (4A) came away with team championships, and there were numerous accolades to go along with individual titles.

Jeremiah Price of Surry Central became just the 12 th wrestler in state history to win four state championships when he pinned Dennis Walters of Hendersonville at 3:14 to win at 152 pounds. Price was also named as the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the 2A classification for the second straight year.

Jeremiah Price of Surry Central receives his 2A Most Valuable Wrestler award after becoming only the 12th wrestler in North Carolina history to win four state titles in his high school career.

Four other wrestlers came away with their third state titles—Cam Stinson of Mallard Creed, who has yet to lose a match during his high school career—Caleb Beaty of Corinth Holders, Kage Williams of Robbinsville, and Aldo Hernandez of Uwharrie Charter.

Williams was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 1A classification and was joined by Charlie Sly of Fred T. Foard (3A) and Ian Fritz of Topsail (4A).

Robbinsville's Kage Williams won his third state title and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler in 1A.

Stinson and Williams are juniors and will have a chance to join the four-timers club at next year’s state meet.

Here are the state champions by each classification and weight class:

4A

106: Grant McCord (Grimsley)

113: Trevor Freeman (Kannapolis Brown)

120: Stinson (Mallard Creek)

126: Cooper Davis (Concord Cox Mill)

132: Ian Fritz (Topsail)

138: Avery Buonocore (Laney)

145: Tyler Tracy (Cardinal Gibbons)—second state title

152: Davis Freeze (Mooresville)

160: Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford)—second state title

170: Greg Merriman (Mooresville)

182: Alex Hopper (Laney)—second state title

195: Thomas Brooker (Hickory Ridge)

220: Caleb Beaty (Corinth Holders)—second state title

285: Nathan Carnes (Porter Ridge)—second state title

Ian Fritz of Topsail, the Most Outstanding Wrestler in 4A, won the championship at 132.

3A

106: Samuel Aponte (Cape Fear) –second state title

113: Jacob Kresicki (First Flight)

120: Brently Sly (Stuart Cramer)

126: Charleston Baglio (Central Cabarrus)—second state title

132: Charlie Sly (Stuart Cramer)—second state title

138: Bray Trivette (North Iredell)

145: Brock Carey (Fred T. Foard)

152: Brayden Mejia (Fred T. Foard)—second state title

160: Matt Karagias (Cramer)

170: Zane Birtchet (Foard)

182: Nicholas Mascolino (Union Pines)

195: Dylan Smith (Foard)—second state title

220: Edison Flores (North Iredell)

285: Christian Hercules (West Rowan)

Stuart Cramer's Charlie Sly won his second individual state title and the 3A Most Outstanding Wrestler Award.

2A

106: Elijah Horton (Eden Morehead)

113: Sumter Horton (R-S Central)—second state title

120: Jared Thomas (Morehead)

126: Rayshun James (Reidsville)—second state title

132: David McEachern (Mount Pleasant)—second state title

138: Will Nix (Bandys)

145: John David Curtis (Burns)

152: Jeremiah Price (Surry Central)—fourth state title

160: Jacob Price (Surry Central)—second state title

170: Jaxon Turner (Brevard)

182: Mason Avery (West Lincoln)

195: Owen Clark (Newton-Conover)—second state title

220: Jose Flores (Southwestern Randolph)

285: D.J. Spring (Maiden)

1A

106: Cooper Foster (Avery County)

113: Alexis Panama (Robbinsville)—second state title

120: Benjamin Jordan (Avery County)—second state title

126: Carlos Vasquez (Thomasville)

132: Grant Reece (Avery County)—second state title

138: Aldo Hernandez (Uwharrie Charter)—third state title

145: Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter)

152: Tristan Adams (Avery County)—second state title

160: Suhaib Hatamleh (Bradford Prep)

170: Cael Dunn (Avery County)

182: Kage Williams (Robbinsville)—third state title

195: Seth Blackledge (Avery County)—second state title

220: Koleson Dooley (Robbinsville)

285: Johnathan Argueta (Starmount)