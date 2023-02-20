North Carolina state wrestling champions crowned

GREEENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA—The North Carolina High School Athletic Association crowned 56 champions across four classifications and 14 weight classes Saturday night after a tournament that spanned three days at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Avery County (1A), Bandys (2A) Fred T. Foard (3A) and Wilmington Laney (4A) came away with team championships, and there were numerous accolades to go along with individual titles.
Jeremiah Price of Surry Central became just the 12 th wrestler in state history to win four state championships when he pinned Dennis Walters of Hendersonville at 3:14 to win at 152 pounds. Price was also named as the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the 2A classification for the second straight year.
Four other wrestlers came away with their third state titles—Cam Stinson of Mallard Creed, who has yet to lose a match during his high school career—Caleb Beaty of Corinth Holders, Kage Williams of Robbinsville, and Aldo Hernandez of Uwharrie Charter.
Williams was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 1A classification and was joined by Charlie Sly of Fred T. Foard (3A) and Ian Fritz of Topsail (4A).
Stinson and Williams are juniors and will have a chance to join the four-timers club at next year’s state meet.
Here are the state champions by each classification and weight class:
4A
106: Grant McCord (Grimsley)
113: Trevor Freeman (Kannapolis Brown)
120: Stinson (Mallard Creek)
126: Cooper Davis (Concord Cox Mill)
132: Ian Fritz (Topsail)
138: Avery Buonocore (Laney)
145: Tyler Tracy (Cardinal Gibbons)—second state title
152: Davis Freeze (Mooresville)
160: Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford)—second state title
170: Greg Merriman (Mooresville)
182: Alex Hopper (Laney)—second state title
195: Thomas Brooker (Hickory Ridge)
220: Caleb Beaty (Corinth Holders)—second state title
285: Nathan Carnes (Porter Ridge)—second state title
3A
106: Samuel Aponte (Cape Fear) –second state title
113: Jacob Kresicki (First Flight)
120: Brently Sly (Stuart Cramer)
126: Charleston Baglio (Central Cabarrus)—second state title
132: Charlie Sly (Stuart Cramer)—second state title
138: Bray Trivette (North Iredell)
145: Brock Carey (Fred T. Foard)
152: Brayden Mejia (Fred T. Foard)—second state title
160: Matt Karagias (Cramer)
170: Zane Birtchet (Foard)
182: Nicholas Mascolino (Union Pines)
195: Dylan Smith (Foard)—second state title
220: Edison Flores (North Iredell)
285: Christian Hercules (West Rowan)
2A
106: Elijah Horton (Eden Morehead)
113: Sumter Horton (R-S Central)—second state title
120: Jared Thomas (Morehead)
126: Rayshun James (Reidsville)—second state title
132: David McEachern (Mount Pleasant)—second state title
138: Will Nix (Bandys)
145: John David Curtis (Burns)
152: Jeremiah Price (Surry Central)—fourth state title
160: Jacob Price (Surry Central)—second state title
170: Jaxon Turner (Brevard)
182: Mason Avery (West Lincoln)
195: Owen Clark (Newton-Conover)—second state title
220: Jose Flores (Southwestern Randolph)
285: D.J. Spring (Maiden)
1A
106: Cooper Foster (Avery County)
113: Alexis Panama (Robbinsville)—second state title
120: Benjamin Jordan (Avery County)—second state title
126: Carlos Vasquez (Thomasville)
132: Grant Reece (Avery County)—second state title
138: Aldo Hernandez (Uwharrie Charter)—third state title
145: Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter)
152: Tristan Adams (Avery County)—second state title
160: Suhaib Hatamleh (Bradford Prep)
170: Cael Dunn (Avery County)
182: Kage Williams (Robbinsville)—third state title
195: Seth Blackledge (Avery County)—second state title
