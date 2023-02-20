BAFTA Awards 2023: Full List of Winners, with Some BIG Surprises!

The German war movie "All Quiet on the Western Front," currently streaming on Netflix, was the top victor at the 2023 BAFTAs, handed out Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The remake of a 1930 classic scored seven honors, most importantly recognition as Best Film and Best Director.

Among surprises at the prestigious award show were big upsets in the supporting categories — swept by actors from "The Banshees of Inisherin" — and Austin Butler coming out on top in the hotly contested race for Best Actor over Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" only managed a single win, nearly a total snub for the widely admired hit.

Full list of winners from the show, which may or may not presage some Oscar winners:

Best Film

"All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Tár"

Outstanding British Film

"Aftersun"

"The Banshees of Inisherin" — WINNER

"Brian and Charles"

"Empire of Light"

"Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

"Living"

"Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical"

"See How They Run"

"The Swimmers"

"The Wonder"

Best Director

Edward Berger, "All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Park Chan-wook, "Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Gina Prince-Bythewood, "The Woman King"

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, "Tár" — WINNER

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Emma Thompson, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best Actor

Austin Butler, "Elvis" — WINNER

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Daryl McCormack, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin" — WINNER

Dolly De Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Carey Mulligan, "She Said"

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin" — WINNER

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Albrecht Schuch, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Micheal Ward, "Empire of Light"

Best Production Design

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon" WINNER

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

Best Makeup & Hair

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Elvis" — WINNER

"Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical"

"The Whale"

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, "All Quiet on the Western Front" — WINNER

Kazuo Ishiguro, "Living"

Colm Bairéad, "The Quiet Girl"

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, "She Said"

Samuel D. Hunter, "The Whale"

Best Film Not in the English Language

"All Quiet on the Western Front" — WINNER

"Argentina, 1985"

"Corsage"

"Decision to Leave"

"The Quiet Girl"

Best Casting

"Aftersun"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Elvis" — WINNER

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Best Editing

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" — WINNER

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Cinematography

"All Quiet on the Western Front" — WINNER

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Animated Film

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio" — WINNER

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin" — WINNER

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Best Special Visual Effects

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water" — WINNER

"The Batman"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Documentary

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"Moonage Daydream"

"Navalny" — WINNER

Best Original Score

"All Quiet on the Western Front" — WINNER

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

Best Sound

"All Quiet on the Western Front" — WINNER

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Costume Design

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Amsterdam"

"Babylon"

"Elvis" — WINNER

"Mrs Harris Goes to Paris"

