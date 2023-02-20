Oklahoma State Falls To Arkansas 18-1 In Arlington

Oklahoma State suffered an 18-1 run-rule loss to Arkansas in a seven-inning game Sunday in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field.

With the setback, the eighth-ranked Cowboys fell to 1-2 on the season, while No. 4 Arkansas improved to 2-1.

OSU was held to four hits in the contest, and Marcus Brown drove in the Pokes' lone run.

Bayden Root, making his first-career start, took the loss on the mound as the right-hander allowed five runs on four hits while striking out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Arkansas plated five runs in both the second and third innings to take control.

In the second inning, four hits, including a triple with the bases loaded by Jared Wegner, led to five runs, and in the third, the Razorbacks doubled their lead, getting a two-RBI single from Peyton Stovall and a two-run homer from Wegner to push the lead to 10-0.

OSU got on the scoreboard in the fourth. Tyler Wulfert led off the frame with a double, his first hit as a Cowboy, and following a single by Aidan Meola, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Brown made the score 10-1.

The Razorbacks add their third five-run inning in the fifth and plated three more in the seventh to secure the victory.

The Cowboys return to action Tuesday with their home opener against Cal Baptist. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at O'Brate Stadium.