National Ski Areas Association issues new guidelines on hitting the slopes

Heads up skiers and riders, it's never been cool to be drunk or high on the slops, but now it's even more obvious that you shouldn't be inebriated on the mountain.

The latest " Your Responsibility Code " from the National Ski Areas Association has gone from seven rules to 10, after adding two new items and splitting one into two.

This now helps them match up with the Canadian ruleset as well, so all of North America is on the same page when it comes to best practices while hitting the slopes.

The new code is as follows:

Always stay in control. You must be able to stop or avoid people or objects. People ahead or downhill of you have the right-of-way. You must avoid them. Stop only where you are visible from above and do not restrict traffic. Look uphill and avoid others before starting downhill or entering a trail. You must prevent runaway equipment. Read and obey all signs, warnings, and hazard markings. Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas. You must know how and be able to load, ride and unload lifts safely. If you need assistance, ask the lift attendant. Do not use lifts or terrain when impaired by alcohol or drugs. If you are involved in a collision or incident, share your contact information with each other and a ski area employee.

The other new one is No. 10. Basically, saying you should treat any crash or "incident" on the mountain the same way you would a car crash, swapping contact info.

You'll likely find new signage with these rulesets in the next year or so, according to the National Ski Area's Association's director of marketing and communications, Adrienne Saia-Isaac.

"Skiing and riding have rebounded in popularity after the pandemic," Isaac said. "As drugs are legalized or decriminalized in states across the country, it's just good to remind people that you don't want to be impaired by them, even if it's legal where you are. You want to make sure you're in a really strong mindset when you're on the slopes."