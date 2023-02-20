Ex-Alabama QB AJ McCarron Leads XFL's Battlehawks On Improbable Comeback

Week 1 of the 2023 XFL season is in full swing. The league has been rife with storylines that fans craving football can enjoy.

Former first round draft pick Paxton Lynch suffered an inauspicious start to his XFL career, being benched . And the league's use of a more transparent replay review system had fans asking for the NFL to adopt their approach .

And the latest viral headline from the league was a heartwarming one. A.J. McCarron, the 2014 NFL Draft pick and three-time national champion, has enjoyed a career resurgence with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

In today's comeback victory, McCarron found the end zone three times in the final one minute and 30 seconds of the game, defeating the San Antonio Brahmas.

As Ari Meirov explained in the above tweet, McCarron's comeback was due to excellent play with help from the XFL's rulebook. Utilizing the league's three-point conversion and option to go for a 4th and long rather than an onside kick, A.J. was able to tally 15 points in short order.

On the heels of a decorated tenure at Alabama, McCarron was unable to replicate his success at the professional level. Spending time with five organization, A.J. started just four games spanning six seasons.

But the XFL has provided players like McCarron with an opportunity to receive exposure and reps unavailable in the NFL.

McCarron looks to have taken his role on the Battlehawks seriously, and may enjoy a more prolonged career renaissance because of it.