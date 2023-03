Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts to ChatGPT's 'Controversial' Labeling of Him, Other Public Figures By Shivdeep Dhaliwal, 9 days ago

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal, 9 days ago

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a social media post on Sunday that indicated that he, Donald Trump, and many other leaders and ...