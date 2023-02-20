Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville Man Charged with Death of Girlfriend

By Joseph Staton,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0kt1EwKI00

One Nashville man is in custody today following the death of his girlfriend.

44-year-old Robert Grayson is charged with criminal homicide after the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Tabitha Oglesby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9WgP_0kt1EwKI00 Metro Nashville Police Department
Robert Grayson, 44, is charged with criminal homicide for Sunday’s 7:15 a.m. fatal shooting of Tabitha Oglesby, 38, inside her Edgefield apartment in the 1200 block of 14 th Avenue South.

Sunday morning around 7:15, police responded to Oglesby's Edgefield apartment in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South.

Police were called by Oglesby's 19-year-old son to report that his mother was being assaulted by her boyfriend. When police arrived, they found her critically wounded. She was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she later died.

Officers found a handgun in Grayson's coat at the scene. During an interview, he stated the two had been arguing. Oglesby's son attempted to intervene during the argument but ran after Grayson brandished the firearm and threatened to kill them.

Grayson is also being charged with aggravated assault, and his bond is set at $575,000.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
2 men indicted for deadly 2020 shooting
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Search for gunman underway after shooting on Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Sister of missing Nashville woman is desperate for answers
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clarksville police search for assault suspect who fled scene
Clarksville, TN23 hours ago
Clarksville police searching for hit-and-run suspect
Clarksville, TN20 hours ago
Felon arrested at Nashville hotel after allegedly ‘refusing to leave,’ taking out gun
Nashville, TN1 day ago
2 indicted for April 2020 murder
Nashville, TN2 days ago
4-year-old Dies in Accidental Shooting in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
‘Sad, angry’: 4-year-old dead in ‘preventable’ shooting
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Former Murfreesboro man indicted for impersonating licensed professional while giving COVID tests for artists, venues
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Nashville PD: 71-year-old road rage driver killed in apparent self-defense
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Clarksville police search for potentially ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
MNPD: 4-year-old child shoots self in head at home, dies from injuries
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Teenager arrested using license plate reader technology
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Teen who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy surrenders himself to police
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Dog, which stopped Nashville interstate traffic, saved by good samaritans
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Drugs and false id cards seized at BNA
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
11 pounds of fentanyl found at BNA
Nashville, TN1 day ago
1 of 2 dogs from Middle TN police chase dies after testing positive for cocaine, parvo
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Shelbyville nurse charged after treating patients for 15 years with no license
Shelbyville, TN18 hours ago
Two arrested on human trafficking charges
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Woman life-flighted following two-vehicle wreck
Calvert City, KY1 day ago
Gallatin Police Search for Theft Suspect
Gallatin, TN2 days ago
Clarksville police searching for alleged vehicle thieves
Clarksville, TN4 days ago
Metro Police arrest suspected serial robber
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Two arrested, missing teen recovered by Human Trafficking Unit
Ellisville, MS4 days ago
TBI: 5 arrested, 2 pounds of fentanyl recovered
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Hendersonville man charged with 6 counts of rape
Hendersonville, TN5 days ago
Teen witnesses mother’s fatal shooting in Edgehill
Nashville, TN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy