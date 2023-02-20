‘Dreams do come true’: Jayson Tatum reveals first signature shoe

Basketball’s biggest and brightest stars will take the floor together during the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night. But hours before, Celtics star Jayson Tatum already separated himself from the crowd by revealing an extraordinary accomplishment - his own signature shoe.

With the help of some family members, the four-time All-Star posted a series of photos Sunday morning with his new Jordan Brand signature shoe.

Tatum signed with Jordan Brand in Summer 2019. The Jordan Tatum 1 will initially be available in black with a white sole and red highlights.

“Dreams do come true 🙏🏽 @jumpman23 it’s up ,” Tatum wrote on Facebook.

A signature shoe line is often viewed as the unofficial coronation of superstardom.

Tatum joins Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook as the only active NBAers to have a Jordan signature shoe.

Tatum’s first signature show will eventually be available in four different colorways.

The Jordan Tatum 1 is expected to be available in March and retail for $120 in adult sizes.

