Sip-n-Shop Spectacular in Lockport

It's never to late to buy something for that special someone in your life.

The Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market hosted its Valentine Sip n' Shop Spectacular Sunday at the Kenan Center in Lockport.

Rustic Buffalo turned the Kenan Center Arena into a giant shopping center featuring more than 150 local artisans.

The five dollar admission cost goes directly to the Kenan Center and its effort to build a new arena in Niagara County.