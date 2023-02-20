Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Chicago Tribune

Anderson Comás, a Chicago White Sox minor-leaguer, comes out as gay: ‘I wanna be an inspiration’

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune,

9 days ago

Chicago White Sox minor-leaguer Anderson Comás came out as gay in an Instagram post Sunday.

“I’m proudly and happily part of the LGBTQ+ community,” Comás wrote . “I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters.”

Comás, 23, signed with the Sox in 2016 as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic.

“I enjoy my work a lot,” he wrote. “Being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I wanna say something to those people that say that gay people cannot be someone in this life, well look at me I’m gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stop me to make my dreams come true.

“I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fighting for their dream, please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it.”

Comás played in the outfield from 2017-19 and in 2021. He appeared in 21 games between the Arizona Complex League Sox and Class A Kannapolis in 2021, hitting .169.

He went 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in 11 relief appearances for the Arizona Complex League Sox in 2022.

“Anderson first shared his news with us last year,” Sox assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz said in a statement. “And I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development. I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate.

“With his social media post today, we all are so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly.”

Last summer, pitcher Solomon Bates became the second minor-league player to come out as gay, according to MLB.com , following infielder/outfielder David Denson in 2015.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Cactus League report: Why Seiya Suzuki won’t play in the WBC — and Oscar Colás is focused on hitting to all fields
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Cactus League report: Drew Smyly is working with a new Cubs catcher — and the White Sox’s ‘opportunistic’ plan on the bases
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Cactus League report: Seiya Suzuki’s World Baseball Classic status — and the White Sox’s 1st pitch-clock violation
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A disappointed Seiya Suzuki is keeping a big-picture focus for the Chicago Cubs after an oblique strain diagnosis
Chicago, IL1 day ago
3 takeaways from Chicago Cubs camp, including Nick Madrigal’s 1st Cactus League test at 3rd base
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy